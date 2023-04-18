CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market extends winning streak on 'soft landing' hopes

By Shristi Achar A and Fergal Smith

April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock market rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in two months, as easing inflation raised prospects of the domestic economy avoiding recession and shares of Bellus Health nearly doubled in price after a buyout deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 42.71 points, or 0.2%, at 20,684.68, its highest closing level since Feb. 15.

It was the eighth straight day of gains for the index, which is the longest winning streak since January.

Canada's annual inflation rate eased to 4.3% in March from 5.2% in February as a decline in energy prices helped offset a record spike in mortgage costs.

"Investors must be pleased with today's inflation print," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds. "It bolsters the likelihood of a soft landing for the Canadian economy and (puts) less pressure on the Bank of Canada to go further with interest rates."

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the current forecast is for positive but weak growth for the rest of the year, and therefore not a recession, and that by most people's measures would be a "soft landing."

Financials rose 0.8%, with the heavily weighted sector adding to recent gains after a positive start to U.S. bank earnings reporting.

"Wall Street is becoming a little bit more optimistic as more companies delivered strong earnings," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Bellus Health IncBLU.TO shares soared 99.7% as GSK GSK.L said it would buy the Canada-based drug developer in an all-cash deal for $2 billion.

Among other movers, shares of fintech company Nuvei CorpNVEI.TO fell 0.8% after short seller Spruce Point Capital Management LLC alleged a recent acquisition is obscuring the firm's growth challenges.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Sandra Maler)

