US Markets
SHOP

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market extends winning streak as Shopify jumps

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than three weeks as shares of e-commerce giant Shopify surged after strong results, while heavily-weighted financials also gained ground.

TSX ends up 72.35 points, or 0.4% at 19,352.11

Shopify jumps 17.1%; company beats revenue estimates

Financials add 0.5%

Teck Resources falls 5.1%

TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in more than three weeks as shares of e-commerce giant Shopify surged after strong results, while heavily-weighted financials also gained ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 72.35 points, or 0.4% at 19,352.11, its fifth straight day of gains and its highest closing level since Oct. 4.

The index rose despite losses for major U.S. benchmark the S&P 500. Investors on Wall Street were contending with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

Shopify IncSHOP.TO shares surged 17.1% after the company beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and reported a smaller-than-expected loss.

That helped push the technology index 3.9% higher, while financials advanced 0.5%.

Among stocks that lost ground was Teck Resources LtdTECKb.TO. It fell 5.1% as the company swung to a third-quarter loss, hurt by higher diesel costs and a downturn in copper prices.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%, while energy ended 0.4% lower even as oil prices rose.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOPSPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular