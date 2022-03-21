CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market extends winning streak as resource shares climb

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index climbed to a record high on Monday as rising crude prices lifted energy shares, even as hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell weighed on Wall Street.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 190.66 points, or 0.87%, at 22,009.13, notching a fresh record closing high and its fifth straight day of gains. That is the longest winning streak since December.

Powell hinted at a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy than previously anticipated, adding to uncertainties that the market is facing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Rising energy prices is definitely helping stocks north of the border and the market seems to be ignoring the CP Rail strike as well," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Canada called for a quick negotiated end to a work stoppage at the country's second-largest railroad, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO, that is set to aggravate a shortage of commodities.

CP Rail CP.TO rose 0.7%, while the price of oil CLc1 settled 7.1% higher at $112.12 a barrel as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

The energy group added 4.3%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 2.5%.

Gold XAU= gained 0.7% to about $1,934 per ounce.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.