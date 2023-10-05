CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market extends rebound as bond yields ease

By Fergal Smith

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for a second straight day on Thursday, led by gains for interest-rate sensitive sectors, such as utilities and financials, as bond yields eased back from recent highs.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 103 points, or 0.5%, at 19,137.81, adding to a modest rebound after posting on Tuesday its lowest closing level in one year at 19,020.92.

"Government yields are everything right now," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth. "Yields today are pretty much in check, which means a good day for bank stocks."

Yields on U.S. and Canadian benchmark government bonds fell ahead of the release on Friday of jobs data both sides of the border that could guide expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

Investors have worried that the recent spike in long-term borrowing costs could derail the global economy.

Gains for bank stocks helped lift the heavily-weighted financials sector by 0.5%. The utilities sector rose nearly 2% and real estate was up 0.9%.

Resource shares also gained ground. Energy advanced 0.2% despite oil CLc1 settling 2.3% lower at $82.31 a barrel and the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9%.

It was helped by a gain of 3.4% for the shares of Lundin Mining CorpLUN.TO as Reuters reported that the miner is in talks with Japanese trading houses and large miners to offer a stake of between 40% and 50% in Argentina's Josemaria mine.

In contrast, shares of BlackBerry LtdBB.TO fell 11.3% after the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it would separate its Internet of Things and cybersecurity business units and target an initial public offering for the IoT business next fiscal year.

