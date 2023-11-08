CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market extends pullback as commodity prices fall

By Fergal Smith

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday for a third straight day as declines for resource shareson lower commodity prices offset gains for industrials and financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 45.38 points, or 0.2%, at 19,530.21, after posting declines on Monday and Tuesday. On Friday, it notched its highest closing level in six weeks.

"When you have the commodities complex down, that pretty much led the charge," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"For many investors, they probably won't feel as bad because I think there are a lot more people in Canadian bank stocks than there are in gold or oil."

The energy sector fell 2% as the price of oil dropped to its lowest level in more than three months on concerns over waning demand in the U.S. and China. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 2.6% lower at $75.33 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was down 2.1% as gold and copper prices lost ground.

In contrast, heavily-weighted financials added 0.2% and industrials were up 0.6%, helped by a gain of 10.2% for the shares of ATS CorporationATS.TO after the automation solutions provider reported higher-than-anticipated revenue in the second quarter.

Fintech firm Nuvei CorporationNVEI.TO was also among the biggest gainers. Its shares climbed 19.9% after the company beat third-quarter revenue estimates.

TC EnergyTRP.TO shares added 0.8% after the pipeline operator reported third-quarter profit above estimates, benefiting from higher demand for liquefied natural gas.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Marguerita Choy)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.