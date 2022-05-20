US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market ends weekly losing streak as utilities climb

Fergal Smith


Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains for the utilities and energy sectors, but sentiment remained fragile as U.S. stocks flirted with territory that would confirm a bear market.

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by gains for the utilities and energy sectors, but sentiment remained fragile as U.S. stocks flirted with territory that would confirm a bear market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 15.69 points, or 0.1%, at 20,197.61, after clawing back earlier losses. For the week, the index was up 0.5%, ending a streak of seven straight weekly declines.

"It feels that people are in give-up mode which is what you need to see for some capitulation selling in the market," said Greg Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "Markets are looking overdue for some bounce."

U.S. benchmark the S&P 500 .SPX fell at one point over 20% from its Jan. 3 record high close before closing with a very slight gain. Closing down 20% from that record level would confirm the index has entered a bear market.

"We are starting to see some positives with (bond) yields starting to pull back a little bit in the U.S," Taylor said.

The U.S. 10-year yield has fallen about 40 basis points from a 3.2% peak it touched earlier this month. Investors have worried that higher borrowing costs will clip economic growth.

Utilities, which tend to benefit from lower bond yields, rose 0.9%, while the consumer staples sector added 0.7%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.9% higher at $113.23 a barrel as a planned European Union ban on Russian oil countered growth concerns. That helped boost the Toronto market's energy sector, which gained 0.5%.

Technology was a drag, falling 0.3%. It included a decline of 7.1% for e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.TO.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost nearly 1%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

