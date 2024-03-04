CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market ends lower as energy shares fall

By Fergal Smith

March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday, weighed by declines for energy shares, as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. and Canadian jobs data as well as a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 21.28 points, or 0.1%, at 21,531.07, after posting on Friday its highest closing level since April 2022.

The Canadian central bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% on Wednesday.

Investors may look to the rate decision "for hints on when or if interest rate cuts may be coming," Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.

U.S. and Canadian jobs data, due on Friday, could also move the market this week, Cieszynski said.

The energy sector fell 1.2% as oil CLc1 settled 1.5% lower at $78.74 a barrel, giving back some recent gains.

The consumer staples sector was also a drag, falling 1.3%, but the materials sector, which includes which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 2.1%.

Helping the materials sector, the price of goldXAU= climbed to a three-month high, driven by increased bets for a June interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

