News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market ends higher as tech shares climb

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 10, 2024 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal and Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Purvi Agarwal and Fergal Smith

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains for technology and consumer related stocks, as investors awaited U.S. inflation data this week for clues on the prospects of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 18.44 points, or 0.1%, at 20,989.42 but holding below the 20-month high it posted on Monday at 21,074.91.

Wall Street's main indexes also rose but gains were limited ahead of the U.S. consumer price index report on Thursday and major bank earnings later in the week.

Investors are betting on a slowdown in inflation to allow central banks to pivot to interest rate cuts.

Rate cuts may start later than markets expect but we are still likely to see policy easing from the Fed and the Bank of Canada "in the back half of the year," said Angelo Kourkafas, a senior investment strategist at Edward Jones.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 1.2%, adding to its recent gains, while consumer staples was up 0.8%.

Energy shares were a drag, falling 0.9%, as the price of oil settled 1.2% lower at $71.37 a barrel after a surprise jump in U.S. crude stockpiles raised worries about demand in the largest oil market.

Heavily-weighted financials also lost ground, ending down 0.4%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and by Purvi Agarwal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar and Alistair Bell)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.