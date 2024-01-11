CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market dips as U.S. inflation data rattles investors

By Purvi Agarwal and Fergal Smith

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, including declines for financial and industrial shares, after the release of hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data that could reduce prospects of an early shift to interest rate cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 71.02 points, or 0.3%, at 20,918.40.

"It's more in sympathy with what's happened in the U.S.," said Brooke Thackray, a research analyst at Horizons ETFs. "We saw the CPI print come in for the U.S. at higher than expected."

U.S. benchmark the S&P 500 also ended lower after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in December.

"Most people are in agreement that this slightly warmer inflation data is going to limit the Federal Reserve in terms of rate cuts," said Allan Small, senior investment advisor at Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

"They're obviously not going to cut as soon as people would like, and it's quite possible they're not going to cut as many times."

Heavily-weighted financials .SPTTFS lost 0.9% ahead of results from major U.S. banks that will kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season on Friday.

Industrials were down 0.5%, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also ended 0.5% lower.

Not all sectors lost ground. Energy rose 0.8% as the price of oil settled 0.9% higher at $72.02 a barrel and consumer discretionary added 0.6%.

The latter sector was helped by a gain of nearly 21% for the shares of Aritzia IncATZ.TO after the fashion chain company reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

