CANADA STOCKS-Toronto market advances for fifth week as tech rallies

By Fergal Smith

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by gains for technology shares, while the materials sector lost ground as gold prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 62.46 points, or 0.3%, at 20,693.15.

For the week, the index advanced 0.6%, its fifth straight weekly gain, as domestic data showed inflation pressures continuing to cool.

"The TSX continues to climb even on a day where energy and materials were struggling, particularly with the gold price rolling back under 2,000 (dollars per ounce)," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates further next month weighed on gold XAU=.

But most other sectors gained ground.

Technology climbed 1.4% as shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO added 2.7%. Consumer staples were also a standout, rising 1.3%, and industrials gained 0.8%.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, said it will support a plan by Canadian miner Teck Resources TECKb.TO to spin off its metallurgical coal business and focus on copper and zinc.

Shares of Teck Resources ended 1.2% lower.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Deepa Babington and Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.