CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index up on higher crude, easing Omicron fears

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday mirroring global mood, as oil prices recovered ahead of a meeting of major producers and as concerns around the new coronavirus variant Omicron eased.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed nearly 5%, clawing back some losses after a steep fall in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss their response to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant. O/R

Global equities rose on Wednesday, reversing much of the previous session's losses, as investors used the dip in prices to bet the latest COVID-19 variant would not derail the economic recovery. MKTS/GLOB

Domestic manufacturing data for November is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.3% lower at 20,659.99 on Tuesday, its biggest decline since October 2020 and its lowest closing level since Oct. 13. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 272 points, or 0.79% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 52 points, or 1.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 225.25 points, or 1.39%. .N

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses offset weakness in the investor and treasury services units.

Michigan's governor on Tuesday said she would dismiss her lawsuit against Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 5 oil pipeline in federal court, clearing the way for the Midwestern state's attorney general to pursue a separate case in state court.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$80 from C$82

MAG Silver Corp MAG.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes with outperform rating

Park Lawn Corp PLC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$46 from C$45.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1785.9; +0.61% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.14; +4.47% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.44; +4.65% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Nov : Expected 525,000; Prior 571,000

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Nov : Prior 59.1

1000 Construction spending mm for Oct : Expected 0.4%; Prior -0.5%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov : Expected 61.0; Prior 60.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Nov : Expected 85.5; Prior 85.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov : Prior 52.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov : Prior 59.8

($1= C$1.28)

