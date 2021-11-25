CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index up as energy, technology shares gain

US Markets
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for its third-straight session of gains on Thursday, aided by technology and energy shares, although trading volumes are likely to be low because of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 71.82 points, or 0.33%, at 21,620.25.

With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, risk sentiment in the Canadian market stayed low.

Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK gained 0.8% led by nearly 4% jump by Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD.TO and Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT.TO.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.4% despite weakness in oil prices as investors eyed how major producers respond to the U.S.-led emergency oil release designed to cool the market. O/R

The benchmark equity index, which scaled record highs this month, ran out of steam last week, hurt by weaker commodities and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe threatening to slow down global economic recovery.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4%.GOL/

The financials sector .SPTTFS, which account for about 30% of the Toronto market's value gained 0.3%.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed Commerce Inc <LSPD.TO>, which jumped 4% and Interfor Corporation <TIH.TO>, which rose 1.5% extending gains from the previous session after announcing an agreement to buy EACOM timber.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc <LUN.TO> fell 1.6%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Lundin Mining Corp <STLC.TO>, down 1.6%.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 20.99 million shares.

