CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index up as energy, mining stocks gain

By Amal S

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight energy and mining stocks gained, while cybersecurity firm BlackBerry dived to the bottom of the index after its revenue missed market estimates.

At 9:53 a.m. ET (13:53 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 94.2 points, or 0.43%, at 21,984.36. The index was up 0.03% so far this week.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.6%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1%.

Both sectors are down 1.75% and 0.3% respectively so far this week and are among the top drags on the index, tracking a pullback in commodity prices, amid signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and plans to release crude reserves. O/R

"It's certainly been an up and down week as the market has been optimistic on numerous occasions about hostilities in Ukraine ending, and then seeing those hopes dashed," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC rose 0.8% with pot producers Canopy Growth WEED.TO, Tilray Brands TLRY.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO up between 3.2% and 4.5%.

Adding further gains were Toronto-listed tech stocks .SPTTTK, up 0.3%, tracking gains in U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index. Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, Canada's third-biggest company by market value, rose 1.8%.

The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.6%.

Despite the recent market volatility caused by the Ukraine war and rising inflation, the TSX has outperformed many global peers thanks to surging commodity prices.

Among individual stocks, BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO fell 9.8% after the company missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates as growth at its cybersecurity business, its biggest, was flat due to increased competition.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were 36 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, with total volume of 51.47 million shares.

