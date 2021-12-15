CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index subdued ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Wednesday, mirroring global stocks, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker end to the central bank's stimulus measures.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.79 points, or 0.06%, at 20,661.36.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.