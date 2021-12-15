US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index subdued ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Canada's main stock index was subdued at the open on Wednesday, mirroring global stocks, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker end to the central bank's stimulus measures.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 12.79 points, or 0.06%, at 20,661.36.

