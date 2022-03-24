US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index slips on weakness in tech, healthcare stocks

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

By Amal S

March 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed from early gains to trade lower on Thursday as weakness in technology and healthcare stocks countered a rise in miners fueled by higher gold prices.

At 10:22 a.m. ET (14:22 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 52.66 points, or 0.24%, at 21,879.52.

The technology sector fell 1.5%, with e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO down 3.0%.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC shed 1.4%, with pot producers Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Canopy Growth CorpWEED.TO, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO losing between 1.8% and 2.8%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.4% as concerns around the Ukraine crisis lifted prices of safe-haven gold. GOL/

"Its just kind of a quit day where things are just kind of bouncing back and forth," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.3%. O/R

Among individual shares, Brookfield BAMa.TO fell 0.2%. A unit of the company and fund manager Morrison & Co have entered an exclusivity deed with Uniti Group UWL.AX, after a Macquarie-led MQG.AX consortium offered A$5 per share ($3.73) for the Australian telecom firm.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 22 new 52-week highs and 22 new lows, with total volume of 75.49 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni )

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

