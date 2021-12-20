CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index slides as energy shares, Omicron fears weigh

By Amal S

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as energy shares dropped after crude prices weakened, with sentiment dented further by concerns that surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant might curb global economic recovery.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 234.23 points, or 1.13%, at 20,504.96 and was set for its worst session in more than three weeks.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 3.2% as oil prices slumped. Surging Omicron infections in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new mobility restrictions could hit fuel demand. O/R

"Oil prices are down and also generally world markets are selling off and I think that's a combination of the Chinese central bank cutting rates and people still worried about what's happening with Omicron," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC dropped 2.9%, with all major pot producers including OrganiGram Holdings Inc OGI.TO, Tilray Inc TLRY.TO, Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO down over 3%.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% on weaker gold and copper prices. GOL/MET/L

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were two new 52-week highs and 18 new lows, with total volume of 40.86 million shares.

