CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index slides as commodity price weakness weighs

March 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday for its third straight session as weakness in energy and metal prices due to rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on the commodity-heavy index.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 129.97 points, or 0.61%, at 21,050.81.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.