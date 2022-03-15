US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index slides as commodity price weakness weighs

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday for its third straight session as weakness in energy and metal prices due to rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on the commodity-heavy index.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 129.97 points, or 0.61%, at 21,050.81.

