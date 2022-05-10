CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to rise after worst day in two years

May 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday after its worst session in nearly two years, but the sentiment remained fragile due to worries over global economic growth.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 6:52 a.m. ET, in line with a positive move in global equities after Monday's rout. MKTS/GLOB

But oil prices dropped more than 1%, extending losses as COVID-19 lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 3.1% lower on Monday at 19,999.69, recording its biggest decline since June 2020. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 280 points, or 0.87% at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 40 points, or 1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 176.5 points, or 1.45%. .N

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO exceeded analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit and boosted dividend by 12% to its highest level on Monday, as Canada's No.3 oil major benefited from soaring crude prices.

Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd CTCa.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$220 from C$244

Ensign Energy Services Inc ESI.TO: RBC raises target price to C$6.50 from C$6

Morguard Corp MRC.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$165 from C$180

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1858.1; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $101.38; -1.69% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $104; -1.88% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for April: Prior 93.20

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

