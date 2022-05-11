CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to rebound from 10-month low

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to rebound on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session as commodity prices rallied on hopes of more economic stimulus in top consumer China.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil recovered after a 10% plunge in the past two sessions, buoyed by supply worries and expectations that Beijing would provide more economic support after China's factory-gate inflation eased.O/R

Gold prices were also higher as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened ahead of crucial U.S. monthly inflation data, which could dictate the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower on Tuesday at 19,890.06. The index is now down 10% from its March 29 closing record high. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 284 points, or 0.89% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 45.75 points, or 1.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 185.5 points, or 1.5%. .N

Canada's competition agency said on Tuesday that concessions offered by Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO to acquire Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO in a $16 billion deal were insufficient.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc CPLF.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$16 from C$20

Element Fleet Management Corp EFN.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$188 from C$177

Gold futures GCc2: $1852.7; +0.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.28; +3.51% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $105.79; +3.24% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 6.0%; Prior 6.5%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 288.654; Prior 287.504

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 288.81

0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 8.1%; Prior 8.5%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior -1.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Apr: Prior 1.340%

0830 CPI Index SA for Apr: Prior 287.710

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Apr: Prior 283.176

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.5%

1200 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for May: Prior 52.65

1400 Federal budget for Apr: Expected $226.00 bln; Prior - $193.00 bln

($1= C$1.30)

