US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to rebound from 10-month low

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index was set to rebound on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session as commodity prices rallied on hopes of more economic stimulus in top consumer China.

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to rebound on Wednesday from a 10-month low hit in the previous session as commodity prices rallied on hopes of more economic stimulus in top consumer China.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil recovered after a 10% plunge in the past two sessions, buoyed by supply worries and expectations that Beijing would provide more economic support after China's factory-gate inflation eased.O/R

Gold prices were also higher as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened ahead of crucial U.S. monthly inflation data, which could dictate the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower on Tuesday at 19,890.06. The index is now down 10% from its March 29 closing record high. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more below its record closing level..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 284 points, or 0.89% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 45.75 points, or 1.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 185.5 points, or 1.5%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's competition agency said on Tuesday that concessions offered by Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO to acquire Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO in a $16 billion deal were insufficient.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Copperleaf Technologies Inc CPLF.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$16 from C$20

Element Fleet Management Corp EFN.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$188 from C$177

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1852.7; +0.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.28; +3.51% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $105.79; +3.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 6.0%; Prior 6.5%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 288.654; Prior 287.504

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 288.81

0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 8.1%; Prior 8.5%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior -1.1%

0830 CPI mm NSA for Apr: Prior 1.340%

0830 CPI Index SA for Apr: Prior 287.710

0830 CPI Wage Earner for Apr: Prior 283.176

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.5%

1200 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for May: Prior 52.65

1400 Federal budget for Apr: Expected $226.00 bln; Prior - $193.00 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.30)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular