CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to open higher on stronger commodity prices

Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday on gains in bullion and crude prices, although recession fears weighed on sentiment.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Gold prices strengthened on news some Western nations were planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.GOL/

Meanwhile, U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, and Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.2% in a volatile session. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.93% higher at 19,077.91 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 68 points, or 0.22% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12 points, or 0.31% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 51.5 points, or 0.42%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO and Canada's competition bureau have agreed to start a mediation process to overcome the agency's antitrust issues posed by Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) acquisition of Shaw, the competition tribunal said on Friday.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday that Canada still has a path to a "soft landing," where it could stabilize economically after the blow by the COVID-19 pandemic, without facing a severe recession that many fear, CBC News reported.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Ascot Resources Ltd AOT.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Cardinal Energy Ltd (Alberta) CJ.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "neutral" rating

Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO: CIBC cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1836.4; +0.51% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $107.7; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.41; +0.26% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Durable goods for May : Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-transport for May: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May : Prior 0.3%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for May : Prior 0.4%

1000 Pending Homes Index for May : Prior 99.3

1000 Pending sales change mm for May : Expected -4.0%; Prior -3.9%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jun : Prior -7.30

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

