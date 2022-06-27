CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to open higher on stronger commodity prices

June 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday on gains in bullion and crude prices, although recession fears weighed on sentiment.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Gold prices strengthened on news some Western nations were planning to officially ban imports of the metal from Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.GOL/

Meanwhile, U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, and Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.2% in a volatile session. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.93% higher at 19,077.91 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 68 points, or 0.22% at 6:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12 points, or 0.31% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 51.5 points, or 0.42%. .N

Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO and Canada's competition bureau have agreed to start a mediation process to overcome the agency's antitrust issues posed by Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) acquisition of Shaw, the competition tribunal said on Friday.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Sunday that Canada still has a path to a "soft landing," where it could stabilize economically after the blow by the COVID-19 pandemic, without facing a severe recession that many fear, CBC News reported.

Ascot Resources Ltd AOT.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Cardinal Energy Ltd (Alberta) CJ.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "neutral" rating

Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO: CIBC cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"

Gold futures GCc2: $1836.4; +0.51% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $107.7; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.41; +0.26% O/R

0830 Durable goods for May : Expected 0.0%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Durables ex-transport for May: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May : Prior 0.3%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for May : Prior 0.4%

1000 Pending Homes Index for May : Prior 99.3

1000 Pending sales change mm for May : Expected -4.0%; Prior -3.9%

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jun : Prior -7.30

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

