CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to open higher on stronger commodity prices

June 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on course to open higher on Monday, supported by firmer crude oil and gold prices as well as an upbeat mood on Wall Street.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices hit $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia raised crude prices for July and amid doubts that an increased OPEC+ monthly output target will help ease tight supply. Gold prices edged higher, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. GOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.2% lower at 20,790.73 on Friday..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 262 points, or 0.8% at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 43.5 points, or 1.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 180.5 points, or 1.44%, as a report of Beijing regulators concluding a year-long probe into Didi Global lifted shares of other NY-listed China stocks. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Air Canada AC.TO is expecting a demand for flights between Canada and the Asia-Pacific to recover to a near pre-pandemic level by December next year, a top regional executive said on Saturday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Dentalcorp Holdings DNTL.TO: National Bank of Canada starts with "outperform" rating

Martinrea International Inc MRE.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 6:45 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1853.2; +0.32% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $119.79; +0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $120.68; +0.8% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for May: Prior 120.18

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.