CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index set to open higher

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Tuesday after rising to record levels in the previous session as an upbeat mood on Wall Street overshadowed weaker commodity prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 6:57 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.87% higher at 22,009.13 on Monday, notching a fresh record closing high. .TO

U.S. stock index futures edged higher, with bank stocks gaining on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve..N

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the central bank could move "more aggressively" to raise rates to fight inflation, possibly by more than 25 basis points at once.

Oil slipped below $114 a barrel as European Union members disagreed on a potential oil embargo on Russia, while spot gold XAU= fell 0.4%.O/RGOL/

Statistics Canada is expected to release producer prices data for February at 08:30 a.m. ET. Producer prices in Canada gained for a fifth consecutive month in January, rising 3.0% from December.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO and union Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to a binding arbitration over a labour dispute, allowing for operations to resume from Tuesday at the country's second-largest railroad.

