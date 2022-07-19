CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises on financials; West Fraser Timber soars

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for a third straight session on Tuesday on gains in the financial sector, while West Fraser Timber soared to the top of the benchmark after a report on a buyout bid.

At 10:12 a.m. ET (14:12 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 229.95 points, or 1.24%, at 18,825.57.

Financials .SPTTFS gained 1.8%, continuing their rebound after a selloff last week that was driven by concerns around a possible economic slowdown and the hit to mortgage growth from the Bank of Canada's 100-basis-point interest rate hike.

"Investors are getting more comfortable that there may not be a severe recession coming up and maybe the reaction last week was a little too much," said Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 1.6% even as crude prices fell on fears that an economic slowdown could hit oil demand. O/R

"People are realizing these companies are still incredibly profitable at these oil price levels and they do not need to see it at $120 to maintain these valuations," Taylor said.

"They're still going to be able to give a lot back to shareholders. Those who have missed the first time are looking at this (recent weakness) as a buying opportunity."

A slump in oil and metal prices has sent energy and material stocks more than 4% lower so far this month, weighing on the resource-heavy benchmark's performance in July.

That has put the brakes on a commodity prices-driven rally that had helped Canada's S&P/TSX index outperform its European and U.S. peers at the start of the year. So far in July, both the Europe's STOXX 600 and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 have outperformed the Canadian benchmark.

Among individual stocks, West Fraser Timber WFG.TO jumped 18.2% after Reuters reported that private equity firm CVC Capital and wood panel manufacturer Kronospan have submitted a joint expression of interest to acquire the Canadian lumber company.

Shopify Inc SHOP.TO reversed early gains to fall 0.1% even after it announced a partnership with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube to allow merchants to sell through the video platform.

