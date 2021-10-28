US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises as Suncor earnings boosts energy stocks

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, rebounding from its worst session in nearly a month, after upbeat earnings from Suncor Energy boosted oil and gas shares.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.27 points, or 0.23%, at 21,003.26, rebounding from its worst session since Sept. 28 after the Bank of Canada signaled it could raise interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN were up 1.6% as shares in Suncor Energy SU.TO jumped 9%, a day after the country's No. 2 oil and gas major doubled its dividend. A rebound in crude prices from pandemic-driven lows helped it post a third-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss.

Meanwhile, Shopify Inc SHOP.TO fell 1.0% after the e-commerce giant reported third-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations, dragging the broader technology sector .SPTTTK down 0.1%

"Shopify is among the biggest tech companies in Canada and its missing forecasts could have a broader impact to the tech base in Canada for a little bit," said Gregory Taylor, a portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Limiting gains was the materials sector .GSPTTMT, down 0.5%, with Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO being the biggest decliner on the index after the gold miner reported dismal quarterly earnings.

Shares in Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO were up 1.4% as the company posted a smaller second-quarter loss, helped by a rebound in demand for private jets from corporations and wealthy buyers.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and three new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 42.04 million shares.

