CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises as oil rebound boosts energy shares

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy shares rose tracking crude prices, although concerns over a global recession limited gains.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.77 points, or 0.53%, at 19,284.4.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.2% as oil prices rose almost $2 on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.O/R

"Oil stocks were pounded pretty heavily Thursday and Friday and they probably got fairly oversold. So it's not unusual to see a second day of bounce and it's actually a good thing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The TSX tumbled 6.6% last week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks to tackle inflation could trigger a recession.

Investors now await domestic inflation figures due on Wednesday, which would make a case for the pace of policy tightening by the central bank when it meets on July 13.

Domestic technology .SPTTTK shares rose 0.6%, tracking the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC index.

On the economic front, domestic retail sales rose 0.9% in April from March at C$60.72 billion ($47.02 billion), on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada. Sales were seen growing 1.6% in May, the agency said in a flash estimate.

