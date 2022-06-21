US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index rises as oil rebound boosts energy shares

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy shares rose tracking crude prices, although concerns over a global recession limited gains.

By Amal S

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, as energy shares rose tracking crude prices, although concerns over a global recession limited gains.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.77 points, or 0.53%, at 19,284.4.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.2% as oil prices rose almost $2 on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine.O/R

"Oil stocks were pounded pretty heavily Thursday and Friday and they probably got fairly oversold. So it's not unusual to see a second day of bounce and it's actually a good thing," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The TSX tumbled 6.6% last week, its biggest weekly drop since March 2020, on fears that aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks to tackle inflation could trigger a recession.

Investors now await domestic inflation figures due on Wednesday, which would make a case for the pace of policy tightening by the central bank when it meets on July 13.

Domestic technology .SPTTTK shares rose 0.6%, tracking the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC index.

On the economic front, domestic retail sales rose 0.9% in April from March at C$60.72 billion ($47.02 billion), on higher sales at general merchandise stores, Statistics Canada. Sales were seen growing 1.6% in May, the agency said in a flash estimate.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular