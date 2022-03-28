CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index pressured by energy stocks

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed by energy stocks after oil prices tumbled on concerns over demand from major consumer China.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 87.31 points, or 0.4%, at 21,918.63.

