CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower as miners, technology stocks weigh

Amal S Reuters
Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday, as miners lost their footing on weaker bullion prices, while technology stocks tracked weakness in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 105.62 points, or 0.5%, at 21,091.91.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

