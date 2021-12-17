US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, extending losses for the second session as energy stocks weighed, with concerns around surging Omicron cases around the world keeping sentiment in check.

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, extending losses for the second session as energy stocks weighed, with concerns around surging Omicron cases around the world keeping sentiment in check.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.67 points, or 0.14%, at 20,710.11.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular