CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, extending losses for the second session as energy stocks weighed, with concerns around surging Omicron cases around the world keeping sentiment in check.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.67 points, or 0.14%, at 20,710.11.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.