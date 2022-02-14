CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower as energy stocks track weaker crude prices

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, weighed down by energy stocks as crude prices fell after Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could ease tensions between the two countries.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 111.69 points, or 0.52%, at 21,437.15.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.