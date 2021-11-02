CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower as energy, healthcare stocks weigh

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by a more than 1% slide in both energy and healthcare stocks and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 24.38 points, or 0.11%, at 21,222.63.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

