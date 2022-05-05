US Markets
SHOP

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower after Fed-fueled rally; Shopify slumps

Contributors
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday following a rally in the previous session spurred by a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while Shopify slumped after reporting its slowest quarterly revenue growth in seven years.

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday following a rally in the previous session spurred by a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while Shopify slumped after reporting its slowest quarterly revenue growth in seven years.

At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 97.29 points, or 0.46%, at 21,087.66.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular