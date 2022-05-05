CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens lower after Fed-fueled rally; Shopify slumps

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday following a rally in the previous session spurred by a less hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, while Shopify slumped after reporting its slowest quarterly revenue growth in seven years.

At 09:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 97.29 points, or 0.46%, at 21,087.66.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.