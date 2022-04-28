CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher on energy, tech lift

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by energy and technology stocks, and as sentiment on Wall Street was lifted by upbeat earnings from Facebook-parent Meta Platform.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 156.8 points, or 0.76%, at 20,901.03.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

