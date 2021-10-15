CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher on energy boost
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday and was on track to have its best weekly performance since March, aided by gains in energy stocks.
At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 58.66 points, or 0.28%, at 20,878.6.
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- White House says Walmart, FedEx, UPS to work 24/7 to ease supply bottlenecks for holiday season
- Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website
- September, Third Quarter 2021 Review and Outlook
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as inflation data fans policy tightening bets