US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher on energy boost

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by energy shares on the back of higher crude prices, although gains were limited by concerns around a global recession.

June 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, helped by energy shares on the back of higher crude prices, although gains were limited by concerns around a global recession.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 99.76 points, or 0.52%, at 19,283.39.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular