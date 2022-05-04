CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher on energy boost

May 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as higher crude prices bolstered energy shares, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 59.36 points, or 0.28%, at 20,964.64.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.