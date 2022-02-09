CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher as global stocks rally on upbeat earnings

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday, rising for a second straight day, as global stock markets rallied on upbeat earnings and easing geopolitical tensions.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (14:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 177.85 points, or 0.83%, at 21,555.03.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.