CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index opens higher as energy, mining stocks gain

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, aided by energy and mining stocks, and as an upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted sentiment.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 126.25 points, or 0.61%, at 20,895.41.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

