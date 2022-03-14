CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index inches down as commodity-linked shares weigh

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower at open on Monday, weighed down by weakness in energy and mining shares as commodities slumped on hopes of progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 43.01 points, or 0.2%, at 21,418.82.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.