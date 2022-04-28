CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index gains on energy, tech boost

By Amal S

April 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main equities index rose on Thursday, as technology shares basked in the glow of Facebook-parent Meta Platform's upbeat earnings, while gains in Suncor Energy supported the energy sector.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (13:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 187.26 points, or 0.9%, at 20,931.49 and was set for its best session in over a month.

"I think the market looks like it's potentially ready for a bounce here. It had a rough couple of days and we've hit these levels that I think people are trying to support and potentially set up for bounce into month end," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Meta Platforms FB.O posted a stronger-than-expected profit, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 .IXIC jump 1.7%. Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK rose by a similar margin, tracking their Wall Street counterparts.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.5%, as Suncor Energy SU.TO led gains with a 9.7% rise after hedge fund Elliott Management pushed the company to undertake a strategic review of its business and refresh its board.

Crude prices were trading in and out of positive territory as investors weighed tightening Russian supplies against the prospect of dwindling fuel demand in China.O/R

The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.0%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and 33 new lows, with total volume of 39.52 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

