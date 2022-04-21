CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index gains as tech, healthcare stocks gain

By Amal S

April 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday, aided by gains in technology and healthcare stocks, while upbeat U.S. earnings lifted global sentiment.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.4 points, or 0.18%, at 22,038.78.

U.S. stock index rose as heavyweight Tesla surged on strong results and United Airlines predicted a surprise profit in its current quarter, boosting shares of other carriers. .N

Tracking an upbeat mood in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq index, Toronto-listed technology stocks .SPTTTK rose 1%, leading the gains.

"I call it optimistic," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

"Investors have generally been responding positively to what has been a mixed round of overnight earnings reports from U.S. companies, particularly Tesla and some of the airline stocks - that's a sign that the economy starting to reopen and improve in North America."

Adding further gains were healthcare .GSPTTHC up 0.8%, with pot producers including Canopy Growth WEED.TO, Tilray Brands TLRY.O and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO up between 1.7% and 2.1%.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5%, as oil prices rose amid concerns about supply as the European Union mulls a potential ban on Russian oil imports days after diminished supplies from Libya rocked the market. O/R

Capping further gains was the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies. The index was down 1.2% as gold prices slipped 1% to a two-week low, hit by rising U.S. Treasury yields and as an improvement in risk appetite dented the appeal of the safe-haven metal. GOL/

While most stock markets have been rattled with a surge in inflation and a possible economic slowdown in recent months, the TSX's exposure to commodities cushioned the impact and helped the index gain about 4% this year.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 49 new 52-week highs and 62 new lows, with total volume of 30.25 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

