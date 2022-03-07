CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index gains as commodity stocks advance

By Amal S

March 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, as the heavy-weight energy sector hit its highest in five years on a surge in crude oil prices and materials shares advanced with a jump in gold prices.

At 9:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 77.3 points, or 0.36%, at 21,479.73, with energy .SPTTEN shares leading the gains.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.8%, after rising to its highest since 2008 earlier in the session, lifting the energy sector 2.1%. O/R

However, global equities fell as rising oil prices fueled concerns over soaring inflation and slowing economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,972.8 an ounce. GOL/

"Investors are now weighing the prospect of a coordinated ban on Russian oil by Western countries and pricing in the effects that could have on the global economy and commodity prices," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

The TSX has gained 1.1% so far this year, outperforming its North American peer S&P 500 index .SPX, cushioned by stronger commodities.

Canadian Pacific CP.TO gained 2.4% after billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management reported owning 2.8 million shares of the railroad operator at the end of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATD.TO fell 0.4% after the retailer said it has suspended operations in Russia.

