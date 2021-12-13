CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index flat as weaker crude offsets gains in bullion

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Monday, as gains in bullion were offset by weakness in crude prices, while the Bank of Canada is expected to renew its monetary policy framework later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices rose as elevated U.S. inflation lifted its safe-haven appeal, while oil prices fell, weighed down by new concerns over Omicron and doubts around the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the new variant. GOL/O/R

Investors await the speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland due at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The central bank is expected to renew its monetary policy framework on Monday, leaving its inflation target unchanged at 2% as concerns about the cost of living rises and the COVID-19 outlook remains uncertain.

Global stocks rose on Monday as investors were seemingly confident ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower at 20,890.62 on Friday, adding to declines on Wednesday and Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 62 points, or 0.17%, at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 12.5 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 65 points, or 0.4%. .N

Canada's Hydro One said on Sunday more than 450,000 customers experienced power outages due to a wind storm, with about 115,000 customers still without power.

In the aftermath of disastrous floods last month that cut off Canada's main port, Ottawa will convene a summit of industry figures and shippers to discuss strengthening supply chains, a government source said on Sunday.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp CTS.TO: CIBC initiates with "neutral" rating

Coveo Solutions Inc CVO.TO: RBC initiates with "outperform" rating; target price C$20

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: CIBC raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1787.3; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.38; -0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.81; -0.45% O/R

($1= C$1.27)

