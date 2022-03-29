CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index falls on weakness in energy, mining shares

By Amal S

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed by energy and mining companies which tracked lower commodity prices, although signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks limited losses.

At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 43.71 points, or 0.2%, at 21,934.12.

"Its probably going to be a day where the TSX underperforms the broader markets. Commodities really have done well with the move higher, but we got a bit of a give back in oil and gold this morning," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The energy sector .SPTTEN tumbled 3%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also lost 3.3% as gold prices fell to a near two-week low. GOL/

Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day after Russia called peace talks with Ukraine constructive. O/R

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and concerns around soaring inflation have roiled global markets in recent months, still, the TSX is set to post its biggest monthly gain since October on surging commodity prices.

"Headlines coming out of the peace talks are certainly looking a lot more positive and providing a big boost to risk sentiment at the moment," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Russia has decided to drastically cut military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister said, after talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases, Ukrainian negotiators said.

Toronto-listed technology shares rose 2.6% leading gains on the index, with Shopify Inc SHOP.TO up 2.8%.

