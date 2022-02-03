CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index falls as tech stocks weigh

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, after four sessions of gains, as technology stocks fell due to weak sentiment after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' FB.O downbeat forecast.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 236.88 points, or 1.11%, at 21,125.48.

