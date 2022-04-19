CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index falls as energy, material stocks weigh

By Amal S

April 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, pressured by energy and mining stocks on the back of weaker commodities, while rising U.S. bond yields kept investors on the edge.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 13.23 points, or 0.06%, at 21,865.18 and set to snap its three-day winning streak.

The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.1% after oil prices slipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors weighed demand concerns against tight global supplies. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2% as bullion prices were pressured by a stronger dollar. GOL/

Miners Capstone Copper Corp CS.TO and Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO fell about 5% and 3%, respectively, and were the biggest decliners on the index.

"I think investors are cautious, certainly we've had a big move in U.S. bond yields... that's definitely going to weigh on the commodity prices and act as a bit of a headwind for them," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to march to fresh three-year highs on Tuesday and 30-year yields tapped the 3% level as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates as it tries to stem soaring inflation. US/

On the other hand, technology shares .SPTTTK gained 0.5% and the financials sector .SPTTFS up 0.3%.

While most stock markets have been rattled by a surge in inflation and a possible economic slowdown, the TSX's exposure to commodities cushioned the impact and helped the index gain about 3% this year.

On the economic front, Canada's average home price fell 2.5% in March from February and sales dropped 5.4%, as the red hot housing market showed signs of cooling off, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted 17 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 54 new 52-week highs and 62 new lows, with total volume of 24.55 million shares.

