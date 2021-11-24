CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index falls as consumer stocks drag

By Amal S

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with consumer shares leading losses on dour earnings results from Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO, while risk sentiment stayed low ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

At 9:48 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 63.48 points, or 0.3%, at 21,390.29, as consumer staples .GSPTTCS and consumer discretionary stocks .GSPTTCD shed more than 1% each.

Alimentation Couche-Tard fell 4.6%, the most on the TSX, as the convenience store operator posted second-quarter profit that declined from a year earlier and narrowly missed market expectations.

"You might be seeing a bit of profit-taking and just a general pullback in North American equity markets ahead of Thanksgiving holiday," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.8%, extending gains from the previous session, despite weaker crude prices. O/R

Toronto-listed technology stocks .GSPTTMT fell 0.4%, tracking weakness on the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC index.

The benchmark equity index, which scaled record highs earlier this month lost its steam last week, hurt by weaker commodities and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe threatening to slow down global economic recovery.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold prices eased on the back of a stronger U.S. dollar. GOL/

HIGHLIGHTS

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and 40 new lows, with a total volume of 35.62 million shares.

