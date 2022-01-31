CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index eyes worst month in four

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, as investors remained cautious amid concerns of faster-than-expected rate hikes by central banks to curb rising prices, with the benchmark index set for its worst month since September.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 29.25 points, or 0.14%, at 20,712.5.

