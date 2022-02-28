CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index down as new sanctions on Russia hurt global markets

By Amal S

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday as tougher sanctions from the West imposed on Russia over the weekend impacted global financial markets, although gains in commodity-linked stocks limited losses.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 99.46 points, or 0.47%, at 21,006.54, with consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD stocks leading losses.

Russia's rouble plunged nearly 30% to a record low, after Western countries imposed sanctions including blocking big Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group TD.TO inched 0.9% lower, after Canada's second largest lender said it would buy First Horizon Corp FHN.N in an all-cash deal for $13.4 billion to expand its footprint in the United States.

"The banks so far have come with pretty good numbers and the acquisition by TD is a good sign that they're feeling pretty good about their balance sheets," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Last week, major lenders including Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO, National Bank of Canada NA.TO and Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO reported earnings above Wall Street expectations.

Losses on the commodity-heavy TSX were smaller than its North-American peers, as strength in commodity prices cushioned the risk-off sentiment.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.0% as oil prices jumped over 3% after more sanctions on Russia fueled concerns around severe disruption to its oil exports. O/R

The index, down 0.6% so far this month, was on track to report a second consecutive monthly loss weighed down by simmering geopolitical tensions and concerns around soaring inflation.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.6% to $1,916.5 an ounce. GOL/

On the economic front, domestic producer prices gained for a fifth consecutive month in January, rising 3.0% from December, on higher prices for refined petroleum products, as well as lumber and other sawmill products, Statistics Canada said.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

