CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index down as healthcare stocks, inflation worries weigh

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index inched lower on Tuesday, as weakness in healthcare shares and persisting fears around higher inflation dented sentiment, although losses were limited by gains in energy stocks.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 1.06 points, or 0.07%, at 20,415.25.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.