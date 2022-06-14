CANADA STOCKS-Toronto index bounces on energy boost

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, a day after tumbling back into correction territory, helped by gains in energy shares on the back of higher crude prices.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 92.96 points, or 0.47%, at 19,835.52.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.